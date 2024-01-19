With less than two weeks remaining for the Bigg Boss 17 Finale, contestants are seen indulging in various activities that might affect their performance at such a crucial time. In a recent video from the Bigg Boss 17 trending online, Isha Malviya, who's currently in the danger zone, was seen passing derogatory comments against Mannara Chopra. Mannara Chopra qualified for the finale week along with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty. Isha Mlaviya said that Mannara Chopra is an 'undeserving finalist'. To worsen things more, Isha Malviya also called Mannara a 'bar dancer'. Only Abhishek Kumar, who witnessed the fight, took a stand for Mannara. Twiteratti were also shocked and had various reactions to the situation. #JusticeForMannara is currently trending on X (Previously Twitter). Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan EVICTED From Salman Khan's Reality Show - Reports.

Check Out Twitterati’s Reactions:

‘She’s ONE MAN ARMY & Needs Our Support’

Are you watching Biggboss or another season of Mean Girls🤣 It was very difficult for the fans & family to watch recent episodes but we gotta sit tight & support. She's ONE MAN ARMY & needs our support. JUSTICE FOR MANNARA 💪#BB17 #biggboss17 #MannaraChopra #BB #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/1ceN87ymUJ — Mannara Chopra (@memannara) January 19, 2024

Justice for Mannara

#JusticeForMannara

A big smile on face,,, spicy RAP mixed with some dance steps.. Just Mannara's way of Fight!! 😭#MannaraChopra #biggboss17 @memannara JUSTICE FOR MANNARA pic.twitter.com/ymblVMuUiv — Sumaiya｡⁠♡ (@DurrrRahoo) January 19, 2024

The Lowest This Season Saw HANDS DOWN!

The lowest this season saw HANDS DOWN! Also, the ones silent are equally bad! period. #MannaraChopra JUSTICE FOR MANNARA pic.twitter.com/rWdgXfCUpn — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) January 18, 2024

#JusticeForMannara

I love this 30 saal ki bacchi so much, Ps: Sorry bad edit I'm not getting enough time to make a perfect one!#MannaraChopra #biggboss17 JUSTICE FOR MANNARA pic.twitter.com/1uxRniRKyb — Sumaiya｡⁠♡ (@DurrrRahoo) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)