In the latest teaser of Bigg Boss 17, a captivating moment unfolds as Samarth Jurel tenderly apologizes to fellow housemate Isha Malviya. The heartfelt gesture involves a beautiful pendant, serving as an expression of remorse. The emotional confession of love from Samarth adds depth to the developing relationship between the two contestants. This snippet hints at budding romance inside the Bigg Boss house, creating intrigue and anticipation among viewers. Bigg Boss 17: After Isha Malviya Confirms Relationship with Samarth Jurel; Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi Develop Closeness!

See Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's Latest Video From BB 17 Here:

Nibba Nibbi in Bigg Boss 17pic.twitter.com/Q1kuHbKuGC — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 3, 2023

