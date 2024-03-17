Earlier on Sunday, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, announced the birth of Sidhu's younger brother. He shared a picture with the newborn baby. As soon as he shared the good news, fans showered love on the family. Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar also expressed his happiness on the news. He took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Dil khush hogya...(heart and smiling face with tear emoji) baba mehar karan (My heart is happy... God bless everyone)'. From Charan Kaur Heading to the Labour Room to Balkaur Singh Embracing the Baby Boy, Watch Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents’ Heartwarming Moments in This Viral Video.

Abhishek Kumar Reacts As Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Welcome A Baby Boy

Abhishek Kumar Insta Post For Sidhu Moosewala's Parents (Photo Credits: Instagram)

