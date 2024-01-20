As the finale of Salman Khan's contentious reality show, Bigg Boss 17, approaches, celebrities root for their preferred contestants. Sargun Mehta, the producer of Udaariyaan, expressed her backing for Abhishek Kumar. She shared his picture on her Instagram stories and stated, "Born to shine. Wears his heart on his sleeve. Our boy for the win. Bring home the trophy." See her post below! Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Addresses Abhishek Kumar’s ‘Aggressive’ Behaviour, His Mother Reacts ’Sir Woh Aisa Hi Hai’ (Watch Video).

Check Sargun Mehta's Post Here

Sargun Mehta's Instagram Story

