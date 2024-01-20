In the latest Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan warmly welcomes contestants' families on stage. Addressing Abhishek's mother, Salman questions Abhishek's earlier statement about using Isha Malviya for the game. Despite Abhishek's argumentative nature, Salman seeks clarification on whether it's part of the game or his true personality. Abhishek's mother defends him, stating that he is genuinely like that and doesn't tolerate wrongdoing. Salman further highlights Abhishek's aggressive behaviour and confrontations, questioning their appropriateness. He also references Isha's allegations of Abhishek's father slapping him and breaking a television, suggesting that perhaps a slap would have been justified. Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Abhishek Kumar Features on Times Square Board in New York City (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo

