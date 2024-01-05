Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Samarth Jurel Gets EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show- Reports

Television actor Samarth Jurel has reportedly been eliminated from Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. The reason for the same is not known yet. Lately, Samarth made headlines after his fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar slapped him. The incident occurred during an ugly fight, where Abhishek lost his temper and slapped Samarth. This happened after Samarth continuously provoked and mocked the mental health of the Udariyaan actor. Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Father Issues Apology for His Son's Behaviour; Requests Salman Khan for Another Chance on the Show (Watch Video). Samarth Jurel Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 17:

🚨 BREAKING! Samarth Jurel (Chintu) has been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 17 house #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)