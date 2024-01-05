Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Samarth Jurel Gets EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show- Reports

As per the latest buzz, Samarth Jurel has been eliminated from the reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 05, 2024 06:09 PM IST

Television actor Samarth Jurel has reportedly been eliminated from Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. The reason for the same is not known yet. Lately, Samarth made headlines after his fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar slapped him. The incident occurred during an ugly fight, where Abhishek lost his temper and slapped Samarth. This happened after Samarth continuously provoked and mocked the mental health of the Udariyaan actor. Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Father Issues Apology for His Son's Behaviour; Requests Salman Khan for Another Chance on the Show (Watch Video).

Samarth Jurel Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 17:

