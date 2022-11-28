Rakhi Sawant is back on Bigg Boss! However, this time she has entered Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 as a challenger. The makers of the show have dropped the promo which see Rakhi along with Vishhal Nikam, Aroh Welankar and Mira Jagganath as the wild cards on BB 4. The show is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4: From Tejaswini Lonari, Kiran Mane to Prasad Jawade – Confirmed List of Contestants Entering the Show!

Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss:

