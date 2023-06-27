Big Boss OTT 2 is surely getting interesting with many twists and turns on daily basis. Amid this, we bumped into a video on Twitter where Jad Hadid could be seen irritating Akanksha Puri during toy task. However, fans of the show are furious over the model for apparently telling Akanksha that he likes her Calvin Klein innerwear. Not just that, the viral clip also sees Hadid asking the actress colour of her lingerie. To which, Akanksha tries to 'shush' him. Check it out. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Suffers Panic Attack Because of Avinash Sachdev During Nominations Task (Watch Video).

Akanksha Puri Shushing Jad Haid:

Jadhadid asking akansha puri what colour innerwear you are wearing ? this guy is number one creep and tharki dont know why showmakers keep encouraging this . clearly u can hear him askin " red one ?, which color ?" #jadhadid #BiggBossOTT #biggbossott2 #jiyashankar #FukraInsaan pic.twitter.com/OJqubJpHQJ — TruthSpeaker (@rameshsuvarna14) June 26, 2023

