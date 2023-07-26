New promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is out! This week fans will witness the housemates fighting to secure a spot in finale of the show. As seen in the promo, the house will be divided into three teams, wherein each of them have to entertain fans to win ticket to finale. Team A consist of Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid and Aashika Bhatia, Team B has Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt and Team C features Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav. The three members from winning team, will ultimately fight for the ticket. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Pooja Bhatt Reveals I Only Have Regrets of Things Not Done, Not for Things Done.

Watch Housemates Entertain to Get in Finale:

