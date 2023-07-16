Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve were seen locking horns on Bigg Boss OTT 2 last night. Their fight started when Bebika made a comment about Manisha's character. Manisha took offense to it and the two women started arguing. The argument quickly escalated and the duo started shouting at each other. Other contestants intervened, but Manisha and Bebika were too angry to listen. Lastly, the verbal spat also led to Manisha getting teary-eyed. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav's Old Video Calling Salman Khan a 'Criminal' on His YouTube Podcast is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Manisha Rani Cries Post Fight With Bebika Dhurve:

pic.twitter.com/T5XLaerNdF#AbhishekMalhan Taking a stand for his friend #ManishaRani🔥🔥 Giving it back to Bebika in full style. This is what is called True & Loyal Friendship... No one can match the #abhisha bonding.#FukraInsaan #BiggBossOTTSeason2 WE WANT FUKRA AS CAPTAIN — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏🥀 (@devil_nahyan) July 15, 2023

