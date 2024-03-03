Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations witnessed a star-studded affair as Manish Malhotra took to the dance floor with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor. The renowned fashion designer danced to “Bole Chudiyan” from K3G with the gorgeous Bollywood actresses. Not only did the girls grabbed eyeballs with their dancing skills, but they also exuded charm in their stunning ethnic ensembles. Towards the end, they were all seen inviting Anant and Radhika onto the stage. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Win Hearts As They Dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Manish Malhotra Dancing With The Bollywood Beauties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)