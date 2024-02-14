Hold onto your parasols, Bridgerton fans! Season 3 promises to ramp up the romantic tension between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), affectionately known as 'Polin' by fans. According to a newly released teaser clip, Season 3 dives right into the drama, picking up where the previous season left off. We see a heartbroken Penelope, fresh off hearing Colin declare he'd never court her, confronting him head-on. The makers also unveiled the titles of the episodes of the series. Have a look! Bridgerton Season 3: Hannah Dodd and Nicola Coughlan’s Series To Release on Netflix in Two Parts on THESE Dates! (Watch Video).

Watch Bridgerton Season 3 New Video:

Bridgerton Season 3 Episode Titles:

Well dear readers, there is certainly a great deal to take in, is there not? pic.twitter.com/hKJkKQ2NMw — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)