Fans of Bridgerton are in for a treat as the much-awaited Season 3 is set to grace Netflix in two captivating parts. The anticipation reaches a fever pitch with the series slated for release on May 16, 2023, followed by the second part premiering on June 13, 2023. This strategic split promises an extended viewing experience, keeping audiences engrossed in the enchanting world of the Bridgerton saga. Bridgerton Season 3 stars Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd and Nicola Coughlan. Bridgerton Season 3: Everything You Need To Know About Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor’s Netflix Series.

See The Bridgerton Season 3 Promo Here:

Rejoice in this most thrilling news. Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on May 16 and Part 2 on June 13. pic.twitter.com/BQEb6Lahlw — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2023

