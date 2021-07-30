CBSE class 12th results were declared in India today (July 30). And TV actress Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for her roles in Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Patiala Babes has scored 94 percent in the exams.

Sharing her excitement, she told Etimes TV, "It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93 percent in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off.”

Check Out Ashnoor's Pic:

