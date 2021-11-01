Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa are proud parents now. As the couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Rajeev posted pictures of Charu from the hospital where she looks on cloud nine. That's not it, as they also shared glimpses of their tiny tot on social media. "So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end," Rajeev wrote. Congrats to both of them!

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen Baby Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

