Criminal Justice season 3 titled as Criminal Justice Adhura Sach trailer is out. The series is all set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on August 26. Disney+ Hotstar took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "Murder, Motives, Opportunity and Lies - Kya apne sabse mushkil case ko jeet paayenge Madhav Mishra? #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice - Adhura Sach, streaming from 26th Aug." Criminal Justice Season 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi's Madhav Mishra Returns to Tackle Yet Another Complicated Case in This Disney+ Hotstar Series (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

