The official teaser of Criminal Justice 3 is out! Pankaj Tripathi is back as Madhav Mishra with the third instalment of the popular courtroom drama web show, Criminal Justice. The video released sees Pankaj's character fighting the 'toughest' case ever. Pankaj Tripathi: Have Been Accustomed to the Kind of Problems Indian Farmers Face.

Watch Video:

Haarna inke syllabus mein nahi hai aur inka jyaada intezaar karna hamare. Madhav Mishra is coming back to the courtroom very soon!#HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice Adhura Sach - coming soon. #CriminalJustice3 #CriminalJusticeOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/08i0Kim9mW — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 3, 2022

