After being snubbed for most of the awards season, Better Call Saul finally took home a major award as Bob Odenkirk finally won in the category for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. With fans being over-the-moon as the star is finally recognised for his performance, Odenkirk is being called the "GOAT" online. Here are some of the reactions. Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins for Best Song; Watch Video of MM Keeravani’s Acceptance Speech Here.

The GOAT!

Bob Odenkirk!! The Goat 🐐pic.twitter.com/IA1Ogf971k — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) January 16, 2023

This Has Us Crying!

Rhea Seehorn crying while Bob Odenkirk was accepting his award pic.twitter.com/wpSpo7HOwt — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) January 16, 2023

Tells it Like it Is!

Bob Odenkirk tellin it like it is. Rhea Seehorn ❤️ 😭 #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/ovt45u4zhU — S'all Good Man ⚖ (@itsSaulGoodman) January 16, 2023

Yes!

Every Better Call Saul Fan After the Win!

Bob Odenkirk WONpic.twitter.com/zPe4tAlHaK — Chuck McGill #EmmyForKimmy (@CrazyChuck1215) January 16, 2023

