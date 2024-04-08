Nazara TV's Dahej Daasi is all set to air a special one-hour Maha episode on April 9, promising an unexpected twist. During the Gangaur Pooja, Chunri will perform the pooja for her future husband and faces a surprising decree from Vindhya Devi (played by Sayantani Ghosh). Instead of following her plans, Chunri is instructed to conduct the pooja for someone else, setting the stage for a dramatic turn of events. Dahej Daasi on Nazara! Here's How to Watch Jahnavi Soni and Sayantani Ghosh's Daily Soap On TV (Watch Video).

Dahej Daasi Maha Episode Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazara TV (@nazaratvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)