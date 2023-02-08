Dalljiet Kaur, who has found love again, is all set to take her relationship with Nikhil Patel to the next level. The actress has shared a video on Instagram and shared how she’s excited about her new journey. She also opened up about ‘Moving to Kenya, Africa after living and building a successful career in Mumbai for 20 years, and never having lived anywhere but in India’. Dalljiet also mentions in her post, “See how an actor juggles a new family dynamic on a new continent while balancing a career in Bollywood, with her non-Hindi speaking husband who travels to some of the most exciting yet dangerous places in the world for business.” Dalljiet Kaur Announces Second Marriage to Nikhil Patel Years After Divorce From Shalin Bhanot.

Dalljiet Kaur On Moving To Kenya

