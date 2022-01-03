It'll not be wrong to say that the third wave of COVID-19 has arrived in India. As the number of people getting diagnosed with the virus is increasing with each passing day. Even many celebs are getting tested positive for the novel coronavirus. And now, TV actress, Delnaaz Irani also put up a post on Instagram stating that despite being super cautious she has been hit by the deadly bug. She also mentioned that she is home quarantined and experienced fever, chills, throat pain as a symptom of the virus.

Delnaaz Irani Diagonsed With Coronavirus:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delnaaz irani (@officialdelnaazirani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)