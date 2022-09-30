Dharam Yoddha Garud has some very interesting episodes which entertain the masses and also give moral lessons. Now, the SAB TV show is gearing up for an interesting sequence on how children are and how their innocence shapes them into beings. The channel shared a small glimpse of the same on its social media handle and it looks interesting. Pushpa: The Impossible Promo – Pushpa Is Declared As ‘FAILED’ in Sab TV’s Latest Drama!

Take a look:

Gurudev ki yeh seekh sabko hui gyaat! Dekhiye #DharmYoddhaGarud, Mon-Sat, shaam 7:30 baje sirf Sony SAB par.#GarudOnSonySAB pic.twitter.com/FlJ5BPbSSY — SAB TV (@sabtv) September 30, 2022

