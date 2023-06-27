Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim took his YouTube channel and shared update about his premature son's health condition. The actor said, "day by day thoda sa improvement dikh raha hai usme. Doctors are very confident ki bohut jald woh theek hojayega." The video also saw Dipika Kakar later joining in wherein both of them added that they've decided their baby’s name which they will reveal soon. "Now, we have been making an effort to call him chotu. So please wait a little bit longer," Kakar could be seen saying in the clip. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Share Their First Picture Post Welcoming Baby Boy!

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Talk About Their Baby:

