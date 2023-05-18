Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first child. However, she recently shared some concerning news with her fans. In her YouTube vlog 'Deepika Ki Duniya,' Dipika Kakar, revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her third trimester of pregnancy. She expressed her concerns about her elevated sugar levels and shared her journey with her viewers. Dipika Kakar Gets Angry at a Man Who Saves Her From Falling, Netizens Ask ‘Why So Much of Attitude?’ (Watch Video).

