Popular television actress Dipika Kakar has grabbed social media users’ attention for her ‘attitude’. A video has surfaced online in which she can be seen almost about to trip on the ground but gets saved from falling by the man walking besides her. However, she is seen getting upset at his gesture and hence netizens ask the Sasural Simar Ka actress, ‘Why So Much Of Attitude?’ Take a look at the viral video below and the comments as well: Dipika Kakkar- Shoaib Ibrahim Look Flawless at Sister-In-Law Saba's Wedding (View Pic).

Dipika Kakar Saved From Falling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeb Photoshoot (@celebphotoshoot01)

Netizens’ Comments On Actress’ Reaction

Dipika Kakar (Photo Credits: @celebphotoshoot01/Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)