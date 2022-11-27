Pavitra Punia and beau Eijaz Khan are couple goals! The two who started dating each other after appearing on Bigg Boss, often share mushy posts online. However today, the actress dropped an old video from Diwali bash on Instagram that see her grooving to Salman Khan's "Chunnari Chunnari" song with her man. Their chemistry is ah-mazing! Diwali 2022: Pavitra Punia Gifts Beau Eijaz Khan a Special Gift (View Pic).

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavvitra Punia (@pavitrapunia_)

