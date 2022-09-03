House of the Dragon received fabulous response from the audience and the HBO series has been renewed for second season. As per reports, Elizabeth Olsen would be joining House of the Dragon Season Two. Show-runner Ryan Condal is rumoured to have brought in WandaVision star into the series. An official announcement on her being cast in the show is awaited. House of the Dragon 2: Game of Thrones Prequel Series Gets Renewed for Another Season!

Elizabeth Olsen In HOTD Season 2

