Amid the controversy surrounding the alleged smuggling of venomous snakes, BJP MP and founder of People for Animals, Maneka Gandhi, called for the immediate arrest of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, deeming it a grade-I crime that could entail a seven-year jail term. PFA had conducted a sting operation, claiming to have caught individuals linked to the case. According to Maneka Gandhi, Elvish used endangered snake species in his videos and was involved in selling snake venom in Noida and Gurugram. In response, Elvish took to Twitter to clap back and accused her of false allegations. He sarcastically suggested, "Iskon Pe Ilzaam Laga do Mujh Pe Laga do Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? #shameonmanekagandhi." This reference to ISKCON harked back to a previous controversy in which Maneka had accused ISKCON of selling cows from their shelters to butchers, leading to threats of a lawsuit if she did not apologise. 'He Should be Immediately Arrested': BJP MP Maneka Gandhi Alleges Elvish Yadav of Selling Snake Venom Amid FIR Against Social Media Influencer.

View Elvish Yadav's Post Here:

Iskon Pe Ilzaam Laga do Mujh Pe Laga do Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? #shameonmanekagandhi — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

Elvish Comments on Maneka's Accusations

Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe🙏🏻 https://t.co/jSpaQM0vQs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

