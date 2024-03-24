Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and Youtuber Elvish Yadav made his first public appearance since being granted bail in both the snake venom case and Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) assault case. The controversial Youtuber had earlier announced that he would be attending a Holi event in Surat on March 25, and ahead of the Holi celebration, the Youtuber reached Surat airport on March 24. Elvish was greeted, rather mobbed, by a swarm of fans who were awaiting a glimpse of their favourite social media star. The video is going viral on social media platforms. Earlier on March 24, Elvish Yadav also dropped his first vlog following his bail. 'I Am Back'! Elvish Yadav Shares First Vlog on YouTube After Bail, Calls Being Jailed Very 'Bad Phase of Life' (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

