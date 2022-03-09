Barbie Ferreira has finally opened up about the behind the scenes controversy that occurred during filming of season 2 of Euphoria. Reports stated that the actress allegedly walked out of set due to creative differences with series creator Sam Levinson. Ferreira now has come out and called some of the reports untrue, while still saying that some of the little things are true.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Barbie Ferreira says “I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things” in response to speculation about behind the scenes drama on ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 2. (Source: https://t.co/uZag87xz2s) pic.twitter.com/AiilrteEJG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)