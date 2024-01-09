According to media reports, Idan Amedi, renowned for his role in Fauda sustained severe injuries while serving as an Israel Defense Forces reservist in Gaza's Khan Younis. The star singer was airlifted to a hospital on Monday, December 28, and is undergoing treatment while sedated. A social media video purportedly depicted Amedi participating in a retaliatory bombing in Gaza. Fauda: Popular Israeli Drama Show Renewed for Season 5.

Idan Amedi Injured In Gaza Battle

Media coverage | Israeli singer Idan Amedi, known for his role in the Netflix show "Fauda," is reportedly seriously injured while serving as a reservist in the Israeli army in Gaza. Amedi allegedly shared a video on his social media account participating in the bombing of a… pic.twitter.com/E2vbIZtY5r — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 8, 2024

