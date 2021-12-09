Since the time COVID-19 hit the country, the entertainment industry suffered. However, the interesting part was that with theatres shut down, it was the OTT platforms that boomed. With this, many amazing pieces of content were churned the digital way. Now, appreciating these gems is Filmfare OTT Awards 2021. As many great shows like Gullak Season 2, The Family Man 2, Scam 1992, and more have managed to win big at the awards show. Here’s the complete list of winners from Filmfare OTT Awards 2021.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Winners List:

Best Comedy Series/Special Award: Gullak Season 2 Best Actor (Female), Comedy Series Award: Geetanjali Kulkarni for Gullak Season 2 Best Actor (Male), Comedy Series Award: Jameel Khan for Gullak Season 2 Best Actor (Female), Comedy Series (Critics) Award: Kani Kusruti for OK Computer Best Actor (Male), Comedy Series (Critics) Award: Sunil Grover for Sunflower Best Adapted Screenplay, Series Award: Saurav Dey and Sumit Purohit for Scam 1992 Best Supporting Actor (Female), Comedy, Series Award: Sunita Rajwar for Gullak Season 2 Best Supporting Actor (Male), Comedy, Series Award: Vaibhav Raj Gupta for Gullak Season 2 Best Cinematography, Series Award: Pratham Mehta for Scam 1992 Best Original Screenplay, Series Award: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar and Suparn Varma for Scam 1992 Best Dialogue, Series Award: Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit and Saurav Dey for Scam 1992 Best Original Story, Series Award: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suman Kumar for The Family Man 2 Best VFX, Series Award: Raghav Rai for Scam 1992 Best Editing, Series Awards: Sumit Purohit and Kunal Walve for Scam 1992 Best Costume Design, Series Award: Arun J. Chauhan for Scam 1992 Best Original Soundtrack, Series Award: Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992 Best Production Design Award: Payal Ghose and Tarpan Shrivastava for Scam 1992 Best Background Music, Series Award: Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992

