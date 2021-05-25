Mathew Perry has been making the most of the Friends Reunion hype by coming up with newer merchandise around the show on his website. Given the love this show gets worldwide, there would be many queueing up for the same. So far it was great but then he posted a picture on his social media handles with him wearing a black T-shirt with 'Could I Be Anymore Vaccinated' written in Friends font. Fans found it in bad taste at a time when COVID-19 is still raging and there are many who are facing vaccine shortage. While there were a few who supported the actor calling it an awareness post, others felt he is profiteering from the pandemic.

Check out Mathew Perry's post here...

Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at https://t.co/WzJDsPVqFX Only available for a limited time pic.twitter.com/M2G8hbNV23 — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 24, 2021

And here are the reactions

Why would I give a multi millionaire even more money? — Nick (@_NickCrowder_) May 24, 2021

Perry gets Perry-punned!

Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed. — David St Hubbins (@spinaltapEleven) May 24, 2021

Don't like it, don't buy it

People asking Perry to not get profited from the pandemic, I have a question for you. Who is forcing you to buy anything? Just don't. I think a few bucks from Tshirt sales wouldn't matter to @MatthewPerry but it would mean a lot to people genuinely interested. Big fan, Perry. — Vinay (@nevermindmesyng) May 25, 2021

The wait is on

YES! glad you are fully vaccinated! and thanks for sharing... we have to wait and be patient here in Europe .... — Phoebe (how they called me after Friends ;) ) (@GiuliaLeuven) May 24, 2021

Ah...We are Indians

unfortunately im brazilian — debbie (@anistonrafferty) May 24, 2021

Priorities done right!

there is only one thing I would like more than this shirt, the vaccine — isa ☕ 3d | malu's bday🎈 (@sradoinferno) May 24, 2021

Propaganda machine?

Feeling sorry!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)