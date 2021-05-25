Mathew Perry has been making the most of the Friends Reunion hype by coming up with newer merchandise around the show on his website. Given the love this show gets worldwide, there would be many queueing up for the same. So far it was great but then he posted a picture on his social media handles with him wearing a black T-shirt with 'Could I Be Anymore Vaccinated' written in Friends font. Fans found it in bad taste at a time when COVID-19 is still raging and there are many who are facing vaccine shortage. While there were a few who supported the actor calling it an awareness post, others felt he is profiteering from the pandemic.

