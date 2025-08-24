Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in India: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and god of wisdom and prosperity. In 2025, devotees across India will observe this festival with great devotion, performing rituals, offering prayers, and installing beautifully decorated Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals. Knowing the exact date and auspicious timings is important for performing the traditional ceremonies and Ganesh puja in the most favourable way, making this celebration spiritually significant for millions. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Rangoli Designs: Decorate Your Home With Simple Rangoli Patterns, Traditional, Colourful and Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in India

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh is worshipped with great devotion as the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, which corresponds to the month of August or September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganesha Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession. This year, Ganesha Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 11:24 to 13:55 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 13:54 on August 26, 2025 and ends at 15:44 on August 27, 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi Timings

The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 11:24 to 13:55 pm.

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 13:54 on August 26, 2025 and ends at 15:44 on August 27, 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha as it marks the birth anniversary of Ganpati. Ganesh Puja is preferred during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala. Madhyahna Kala is equivalent to midday according to the Hindu division of the day. As per Hindu time-keeping, the time duration between sunrise to sunset is divided into five equal parts. These five parts are known as Pratahkala, Sangava, Madhyahna, Aparahna and Sayankal. Ganapati Sthapana and Ganapati Puja on Ganesha Chaturthi are done during the Madhyahna part of the day as it is considered the most appropriate time for Ganesha Puja.

The festival celebrates Ganesha as the god of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and intelligence, and is observed throughout the Indian subcontinent by Hindus, especially in the states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa, as well as Sri Lanka.

