The Boys Spin-Off at Amazon is officially titled GEN V and the streaming giant has introduced the cast of the show. The Boys official Twitter handle dropped the video of the cast. The Boys: Fans Speculate Soldier Boy’s Return in Season 4, Cast Opens Up About the Future of Their Characters.

The Boys Spin-Off GEN V

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)