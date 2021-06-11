Fans a pissed with the makers and writers of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Reason: as they feel that Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) deserve a better storyline. The latest episode of the daily soap showed how Sai gives a reality check to Pakhi and Virat for not accepting the truth in front of the family. Ahead, Pakhi sobs and the fam takes her side. Now, miffed fans of the serial want justice. Here, are a few Twitter reactions.

Revive the show! Make it bearable! Improve! Stop the toxocity! Give us happy moments too! Grow some spine for your ML or else ---- #BoycottGHKKPM https://t.co/Y0OfJN8x4c — Pluviophile🌧 (@BuildYourWorld) June 11, 2021

Even me n my siblings were obsessed 😭😂 but not now.. Devar bhabhi nahi chahiye 😭😂😂#BoycottGHKKPM — S ♡ (@SamikshaPatil_9) June 11, 2021

#BoycottGHKKPM Bring Back Samrat Asap vrna dono orat lad lad k show bandh kra degi which i clearly want.🤣🤣#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/7dTqzXEETp — Yp (@YashstayHush) June 11, 2021

I'm a crazy fan of #SaiRat but I can't tolerate the actual storyline it's disgusting Aur KBA space screen toh pocho bhi mat So yaa I take a stand that this nonsense has to be stopped#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin losting his value now so I'm with 👇#BoycottGHKKPM https://t.co/FDYFWMNJ8I — Imène M (@ImneM7) June 11, 2021

Seriously yaar.. ghatiya se bhi ghatiya hota ja rha h ye show..aisi bhi nayi soch nai chaiye thi @StarPlus #BoycottGHKKPM #BoycottGHKKPM — Shalu Garg (@ShaluGa81727001) June 11, 2021

Neil stop giving max ss to ur fiance aish, give urself dialogues which a ML shld deserve, why r u copy pasting everything, stop ruining ur own show...#BoycottGHKKPM — AiRa💫🌺 (@aira_syed) June 11, 2021

So proud of this fandom. Have never seen such disgusting dialogues where the Senior lady asks Devar to feed his Bhabhi just b’cos he feeds his wife when she’s sad. Idk how TRP audience watch this shit with family. Eww. LIKE HELP THIS CAST AND CREW. #BoycottGHKKPM pic.twitter.com/aNWDjEPiW8 — san (@butterflynuts) June 11, 2021

