Gilmore Girls fame actress Lauren Graham and her longtime partner Peter Krause have ended their decade long relationship. The couple had started dating on the sets of Parenthood. The actress’ rep confirmed to People that Lauren and Peter ‘quietly ended their relationship last year’.

Lauren Graham And Peter Krause Break Up

