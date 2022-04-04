Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared a glimpse of their newborn daughter on social media through a video post. The two were blessed with their first child together on March 3.

Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Welcome Their First Child

