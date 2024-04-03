Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is the upcoming Netflix series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The song “Tilasmi Bahein”, introducing Sonakshi Sinha’s character Fareedan, has been released, and her looks and moves in this track are sure to leave fans mesmerised. The actress stole the show with her vintage looks and sizzling dance moves in this song, crooned by Sharmistha Chatterjee. Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series to Premiere on Netflix on May 1 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Of Tilasmi Bahein Song Below:

