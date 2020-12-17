Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's relationship bloomed inside Bigg Boss 13 house and the couple has been going strong since then. The two featured in many singles together and often treat their fans with cute pictures of them together. Himanshi has always been very vocal about her equation with Asim as well. She is often seen talking about what a gentleman Asim is. But it looks like the two are going through a rough patch currently. Himanshi Khurana Confirms She's Dating Asim Riaz, Speaking About Their 2 Year Age-Gap Says, 'Doesn't Matter Anymore, Look At Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas'.

Himanshi, who is very active on social media, posted a cryptic message which is subtly hinting that something is not right. She posted a story this morning with a message that talked about differences in love. It read, "Use mujhse zada apne app se pyaar tha, Or mujhe khud se zada usse pyaar tha. Soch hi alag thi. (He loved himself more than me and I loved him more than myself. Our thinking is only different.)” The story showed a background of buildings and trees which shows that Himanshi's only purpose to post the story was for her fans to see the message.

Himanshi Khurana's story from today (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Yesterday Himanshi had posted a story on a very similar line. The story also had a message that read, "My dad once cracked a joke and I laughed into tears, he later told me the same joke, I laughed a little, he kept on repeating the same joke, I stopped laughing then she said why do you keep crying over a person who keeps on hurting you.” While we don't want to draw any conclusions, we hope everything is okay between the lovebirds. Himanshi Khurana Shuts Up Break Up Rumours With Asim Riaz, Shares A Bigg Boss 13 Photo.

Himanshi celebrated her birthday on November 27. She shared a few pictures from the celebration where we also spotted Asim. The couple was all smiles in these pictures as Himanshi ringed in her 29th birthday with full zest.

