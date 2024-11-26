Popular model and actress Himasnhi Khurana, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is facing trouble as her father, Kuldeep Khuarana, has reportedly been arrested. Her father has reportedly been sent to police custody by the Phillaur court for verbally abusing and assaulting a Naib Tehsildar during an election five months ago. According to a report in PTC News, an FIR was lodged against Mr Khurana by Naib Tehsildar Jagpal Singh. After months of evading the police, he was apprehended at his residence following a tip-off. After Phillaur Court's order, Kulddep Khurana was transferred to Kapurthala Jail. Year Ender 2023: From Arbaaz Khan – Giorgia Andriani to Tara Sutaria – Aadar Jain, Bollywood Couples Who Split Paths in 2023.

Himanshi Khurana’s Father Kuldeep Khurana Arrested for Assaulting Government Official

