Richard Linklater's latest film, Hit Man, a highly anticipated action-comedy featuring Glen Powell, releases its official teaser after successful festival runs in 2023. Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a faux hitman turned professor, entangled in chaos when he falls for a woman (Adria Arjona) who hired him for his fake skills. The teaser showcases their relationship and Gary's adept disguises, building anticipation for the June 7 Netflix premiere. Check out the teaser video below! Anyone But You: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s New Poster for Upcoming Film Teases Elegance, Champagne, and Crossed Paths (View Pic).

Watch The Hit Man Official Teaser

