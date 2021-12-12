Karan Johar is all set to judge a new talent show along with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. It is going to be a massive opportunity for singers, dancers, comedians, magicians and many others too, to showcase their talent in this new show titled Hunarbaaz. KJo has shared a BTS video in which he and the veteran actor can be seen shooting a special video for the upcoming reality show. Hunarbaaz is all set to be premiered on Colors TV soon!

Karan Johar And Mithun Chakraborty

