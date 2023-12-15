Prime Video India had unveiled Indian Police Force, a seven-part series crafted by Rohit Shetty and co-directed by Sushwanth Prakash. As a tribute to the unwavering dedication of Indian police officers, the makers are gearing up to release the first teaser of the action-packed series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The teaser is set to debut on December 16, as shared by Sidharth in a recent post. Indian Police Force: Shweta Tiwari Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Actress Shares Pics on Insta!

Check Out The Indian Police Force Teaser Announcement Poster Shared By Sidharth Malhotra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)