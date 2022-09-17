Rejoice! As Imlie actors Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan have teamed up for a music video, after their exit from show post leap. Titled "Ishq Ho Gaya", the song will see television's most loved pair romancing each other. The track is based around Navratri and is sung by Tabish Pasha. Imlie: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Pose for Candid Pictures As They Wrap Up the Shoot of the Star Plus Drama!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

