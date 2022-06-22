Every time a (ahem... ahem) major political party indulges in what is called as 'horse trading' of MLAs to take over a state government, the late satirist Jaspal Bhatti becomes viral again. Especially the scene from his iconic DD show Full Tension, which took digs at this malpractice in political arenas. As Maharashtra's MVA government faces crisis after 40 something Shiv Sena MLAs have gone (and allegedly planning to join rival BJP party), the scene from the '90s show goes viral again on social media, which shows that despite the passage of decades, nothing has sadly changed in this country. Uddhav Thackeray Address Highlights: Maharashtra CM Says 'Will Resign As Chief Minister if Even One MLA Against Me, Ready to Quit As Shiv Sena Party Leader Too'.

Watch the viral scene:

“Phir Bhi 3 MLA Kitne Ke Padh Jaayenge..” 😜 pic.twitter.com/LX72XKBYRL — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) June 22, 2022

