The first promo of dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is out! The video sees popular TV face, Nia Sharma as a participant flashing her sizzling moves in stylish outfits. Not just this, the channel has also confirmed the release date of the show, as it's coming on Colors TV from September 3 every weekend at 8 PM IST. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Confirms Her Participation on the Dance Reality Show.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)