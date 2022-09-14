Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been entertaining the audience and within a short span of time, it has made its way into the hearts of reality show lovers. Now, contestant and Anupamaa fame, Paras Kalnawat, will be seen paying a tribute to his Late father in the family special week. He will be seen performing on Kitni Baatein from the Bollywood movie Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar Gives a Powerhouse Performance As He Transforms Into Dadi Once Again, Male Contestants Propose to Him! (Watch Video).

Take a look at the promo below:

View this post on Instagram

