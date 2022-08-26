The makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 have finally released promos featuring the judges of the dance reality show. In the videos, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi can be seen talking about their professional journey in showbiz in the last five years. JDJ premieres on Colors TV from September 3 (only on weekends) at 8 PM IST. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestants: From Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma to Faisal Shaikh – List of 12 Confirmed Participants for the Dance Reality Show!

Madhuri Dixit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Karan Johar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nora Fatehi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)