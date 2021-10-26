After ruling the Television space with many prominent roles and also featuring on Bigg Boss, Kamya Punjabi is now all set to enter politics. Yes, that's correct! The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress confirmed via Twitter that she's indeed joining the Indian National Congress Party. We wish her luck for a new chapter in life. Have a look.

Kamya Punjabi:

🙏🏻 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)